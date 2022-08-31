Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 610,400 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 610,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.52% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 130,164 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 656,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 83,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CNO opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.