Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $19.34 Million in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in 51job by 36.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in 51job by 49.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

51job Stock Performance

51job Company Profile

51job stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05.

(Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.