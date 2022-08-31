Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 403,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Dell Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

