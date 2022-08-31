Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,465 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of Sunrun worth $16,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sunrun by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.