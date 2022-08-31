Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Change Healthcare worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.