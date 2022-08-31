Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Entegris worth $13,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,022,000 after acquiring an additional 672,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 460,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after acquiring an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

