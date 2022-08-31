Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 29,274 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,274 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Shares of SUI opened at $155.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

