Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 98,305 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,305 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $273.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day moving average is $269.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

