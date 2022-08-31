Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,826 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $24,918,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.