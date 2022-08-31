Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 541,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,085. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

