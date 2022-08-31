Hedget 24 Hour Volume Hits $120,904.00 (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $120,904.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

