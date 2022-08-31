HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. 1,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,693. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. HEICO has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $165.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.96.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

