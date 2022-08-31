Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Gross bought 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,768.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $353,595.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 733,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,768.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,495,248 shares of company stock worth $11,534,561. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heliogen by 262.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 593,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Heliogen by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 166,467 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Heliogen during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Stock Performance

Heliogen Company Profile

HLGN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,733. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Heliogen has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.