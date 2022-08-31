Helix 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Helix has a market cap of $5,695.24 and $19.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003204 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00156822 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009119 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2,432.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Helix
Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helix Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.