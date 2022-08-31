HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading 0.7% Higher

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

