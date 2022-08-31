Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Update

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hemisphere Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter.

HMTV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

