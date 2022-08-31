Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.18

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 603643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.1461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

See Also

