Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock remained flat at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,144,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

