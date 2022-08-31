Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 11,987,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,198 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

