Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

