High Voltage Price Tops $0.0026 (HVCO)

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One High Voltage coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, High Voltage has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. High Voltage has a total market cap of $3,945.11 and $32.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get High Voltage alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About High Voltage

High Voltage (CRYPTO:HVCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. The official website for High Voltage is www.highvoltagecoin.tech. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling High Voltage

According to CryptoCompare, “High Voltage Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid designed to be a rare and efficient cryptocurrency. HVCO provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Voltage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase High Voltage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for High Voltage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for High Voltage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.