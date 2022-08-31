Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.86

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HKMPF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

