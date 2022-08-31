HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ HIVE traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 1,107,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,050. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $418.65 million and a P/E ratio of 97.80.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

