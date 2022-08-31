HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 24,782 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mattel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

