HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.14% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $261.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.81. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAMG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

