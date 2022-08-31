HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

