HM Payson & Co. Purchases 342 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $6,607,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 116,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 417,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

