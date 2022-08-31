HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $437.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

