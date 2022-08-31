HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237,124 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after buying an additional 201,147 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 1,006.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 188,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graco Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

