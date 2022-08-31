HM Payson & Co. Sells 574 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $195.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.89.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

