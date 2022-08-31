Hoge Finance Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $23.37 million and $47,858.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021765 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

