Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 172,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 215,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 165.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 176,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,802. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

