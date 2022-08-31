Holderness Investments Co. Buys 305 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 40.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 185.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,677. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

