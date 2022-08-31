Holderness Investments Co. Buys 359 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

RTX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,440. The company has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.