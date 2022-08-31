Holderness Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,623. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

