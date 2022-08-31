Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 142,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $195.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,253. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.