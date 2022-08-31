Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 1,064 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

