Holderness Investments Co. Sells 1,153 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. 834,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

