Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 232,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,971. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 40.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

