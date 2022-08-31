Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $76,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after buying an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. 18,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,807. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

