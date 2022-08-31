Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 972,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. 161,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $266,912 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

