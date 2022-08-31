Hord (HORD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $379,696.00

Hord (HORD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $379,696.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00432330 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00820071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015422 BTC.
About Hord
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
