Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,379. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $834.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

