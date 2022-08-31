Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HZMMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

About Horizonte Minerals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.