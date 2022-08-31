Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of HZMMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.12.
About Horizonte Minerals
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF)
