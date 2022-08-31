Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Stephens raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

