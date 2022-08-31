Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Head-To-Head Review

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CDW and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

CDW presently has a consensus price target of $213.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Hour Loop.

This table compares CDW and Hour Loop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $20.82 billion 1.11 $988.60 million $7.35 23.22 Hour Loop $62.79 million 2.37 $4.78 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.41% 132.68% 9.52% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDW beats Hour Loop on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

