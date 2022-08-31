Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo.

Howdoo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

