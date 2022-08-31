HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 648,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,071. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in HP by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.