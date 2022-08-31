H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.