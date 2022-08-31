Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$5.81 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.30.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

